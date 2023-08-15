The singer Bob Dylan said “could have a smash hit with just about anything”









When Bob Dylan requests an artist to sing one of his creations, it’s the highest honour. However, Dylan’s proposal is only a footnote on the career of the great Wanda Jackson, who rose to prominence in the 1950s and is affectionately known as ‘The Queen of Rockabilly’. However, Dylan has a different nickname for the singer.

As a late teenager, Jackson earned the attention of Decca Records, who signed her to a contract and sent her on the road with Elvis Presley in 1956. At this time, there was nobody more significant in the musical scene, and the tour acted as a transformative experience for Jackson, who adjusted her style to rock from country after the run of shows.

Her eponymous debut album was released in 1958, and since then, Jackson has continued to release music at a prolific rate. The legendary artist has 44 records to her name, with 2021’s Encore being the most recent in her extensive catalogue.

While Jackson doesn’t hold a number one single to her name, the 1960s was the most successful from a commercial perspective. During this era, she had a string of hits, most notably ‘Right Or Wrong’ and ‘In The Middle Of Heartache’. However, for Bob Dylan, her finest creation is the 1956 single ‘I Gotta Know’.

On the compilation album The Music That Matters To Me, available exclusively in Starbucks in 2007, Dylan selected a series of his favourite songs, including ‘I Gotta Know’. The criteria for music on the album were simple, with Dylan stating: “There’s a lot of different ways a record can get under your skin. Sometimes it’s the way they sound, sometimes it’s the words”.

He added: “A great record is more like alchemy. Here’s a bunch of folks who somehow managed to turn lead into gold for a couple of minutes. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.”

While his comments in the liner notes are unavailable to find online, Dylan has confessed his love for Jackson on another occasion in concise terms. On the back of her autobiography, the singer-songwriter says: “Wanda Jackson, an atomic fireball of a lady, could have a smash hit with just about anything.”

Fittingly, words by Jack White are listed next to Dylan’s, with him stating: “She’s influential to every modern female singer, whether they know about her or not. She broke down those walls in the beginning, when it was the hardest to do.”

In 2011, White teamed up with Jackson to produce her album The Party Ain’t Over. The LP included a cover of the Dylan song ‘Thunder on the Mountain’ from Modern Times, a track they decided upon after an intervention from the man who originally wrote it.

Upon releasing the cover, she explained: “Jack wanted me to do a Bob song. They’re longstanding friends, and Bob suggested ‘Thunder on the Mountain’.” During another conversation with Rolling Stone, she revealed a special nickname Dylan gave her: “I’m country music’s first sex symbol, believe it or not. And Bob Dylan called me a ‘Hurricane in Lipstick.'”

Although Dylan’s comment regarding Jackson’s ability to have a smash hit doesn’t align with her chart records, if it was based on talent alone, she’d have a bundle of number ones to her name. However, the reputation ‘The Queen of Rockabilly’ holds with her peers says considerably more about her brilliance than anything else could.