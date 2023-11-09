The singer Aretha Franklin called one of “the great gospel luminaries”

Aretha Franklin is a name that says it all. While others in the business are often accompanied by discourse about their greatness as a musical icon, Franklin’s legacy is one that needs no explanation. Rightfully regarded as one of the most wonderfully gifted singers of all time, Franklin’s powerful sound achieved the seemingly impossible task of appearing both fragile and attainable enough to connect with the audiences on a profoundly intimate level.

Franklin’s mesmerising musical prowess has elevated her to the status of a legendary figure and a trailblazer in the evolution of contemporary music. When granted the opportunity to immerse oneself in her all-time favourite songs, it’s not merely an invitation but an exhilarating plunge into the depths of musical enrichment.

Franklin once shared her most cherished during an interview with Rolling Stone, a publication that she had a tempestuous relationship with over the years. In 2014, however, she changed her opinion on the magazine and shared some of her favourite songs of all time. As expected, it’s a fierce list of the ultimate musical luminaries.

However, amid the various musical icons, one, in particular, stands out as highly regarded by Franklin, who she calls “one of the great gospel luminaries”; and that’s, of course, Dorothy Norwood. “Dorothy Norwood came from the gospel group the Caravans,” Franklin explained. “She’s one of the great gospel luminaries who could just bring a song to life. She sang these songs with such great, passionate gospel fervour.”

Franklin also pays tribute to Anita Baker, specifically her song ‘Same Ole Love’, which she admires for its personal connection. “It reminds me of a place called the Arcadia,” Franklin explained. “A roller rink that used to be really, really big when I was coming up. And I would live in the roller rink. I was there on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They had ladies only, couples only, men only, trios, different variations of people out on the floor. It was so much fun.”

Franklin also shared her fondness for Sam Cooke, picking out the singer’s classic ‘You Send Me’, as one of her favourites. “All singers aspired to be Sam,” she shared. “He was a beautiful man. Very charming, engaging – a great artist with a whole lotta personality. It was thrilling for me – and every other woman – to be in the room with him […] Sam’s what you’d call a singer’s singer.”

Franklin also referred to a Cooke quote when explaining her appreciation for Pharrell Williams’ marmite hit ‘Happy’. Although this specific song choice may seem surprising to some, Franklin explained its appeal: “Sam Cooke said something about hit records: If people can sing along with you, it probably will be a hit record. I love Pharrell’s delivery of that song. It’s perfect.”