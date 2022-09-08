'The Simpsons' showrunner gives update on potential new movie









The Simpsons is one of the most iconic television shows in American history, despite the inevitable decline in the quality of the episodes. While some early seasons had incredible writing and a style of humour that effortlessly tapped into the American consciousness, the newer seasons have failed to reach those unprecedented heights.

One of the longest-running shows on TV, The Simpsons is about to premiere its 34th season later this month. In addition to the new season, there have been talks about another Simpsons film, but the disruptions caused by the pandemic have complicated these plans.

While talking about the new season, producer Matt Selman revealed that a Treehouse of Horror episode was going to feature a parody of Stephen King’s It. He said: “We’ve never done a single fantastical, scary, dark story, told over the scope of the 20 minutes and 40 seconds that is an episode. I think the fans are going to be really excited.”

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean had previously commented on the potential new movie. He admitted: “We were really talking about it a lot before the pandemic. And now I think just as a caution, I want to see how movies and, specifically, animated movies come back, because I wouldn’t want to do it just as a streaming experience.”

Although there were no updates for a while, Jean has finally spoken about the future plans. “I’d love to work on another Simpsons movie, and we’ve talked about it,” he commented. “I don’t know exactly what the animation feature world is at the moment. I know there are some movies that have done well, but is it streaming, is it theatrical. So I think that’s actually a question we would have to wrestle with before we even started working on a script.”

