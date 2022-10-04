'The Simpsons' producer reveals his dream cameo as John Lennon









Countless celebrity cameos have appeared in the beloved television show The Simpsons since it began airing in 1989. From Mick Jagger to Betty White to Sonic Youth, the show has included an extensive array of famous faces, which is one of the reasons it is adored by so many fans.

Although the show has featured some of pop culture’s most prominent names, producer Al Jean has shared his “dream” cameo. He chose John Lennon, who died a decade before the Simpsons came into fruition. However, the show has been lucky enough to feature two other Beatles – Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

The writer and producer also shared that it was too late to get Boris Johnson on the show, stating, “He definitely was a character right for satire but we had our own issues in America.”

He also shared that it “astounds” him that the show has had so many significant names featured. However, “Many of the ones that I’d say would be a dream are never going to be on, like John Lennon or Neil Armstrong. We had tried to get a few US presidents, not recently, and they said no so that was the sort of like the Holy Grail we never found.”

He has also discussed the possibility of another film to follow 2007’s The Simpson Movie, although that wouldn’t be for a long time. “I’d love to work on another Simpsons movie, and we’ve talked about it. I don’t know exactly what the animation feature world is at the moment. I know there are some movies that have done well, but is it streaming, is it theatrical? So I think that’s actually a question we would have to wrestle with before we even started working on a script.”