'The Shining’ actor Joe Turkel has died aged 94









Joe Turkel, who featured in films such as The Shining and Blade Runner, has died aged 94.

Although the actor wasn’t the star of either film, Turkel’s role as the bartender in The Shining was a crucial one. A representative confirmed the news to People and revealed he passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica.

“So sad to share that great friend and client Joe Turkel has passed away,” Chris Carbaugh, a representative for Turkel, told People. “Joe was a lightning bolt and he was very passionate to talk about films, baseball and life. Every time we spoke he was quick to crack a bad joke and make me laugh.”

“He was very proud of being the only actor to do three Stanley Kubrick films and loved to share his experiences with family, friends and fans,” Carbaugh added. “He was an old Brooklyn boy and loved seeing his brother, 2 sons and grandkids.”

Over the course of his prolific career, Turkel appeared in over 140 credits in film and TV. His television appearances include The Lone Ranger, S.W.A.T, The Andy Griffith Show, and Miami Vice. For the last 25 years, Turkel was retired, and his final credit was a voice role in a 1997 Blade Runner video game.

Turkel was born in 1927 and joined the US Army as a 17-year-old before serving his country in Europe during World War II. At the end of the war, he moved to California and began acting with his first role coming in 1947.

He is survived by his two sons, two daughters-in-law and his brother David Turkel. Furthermore, prior to his death, Turkel wrote his autobiography, The Misery Of Success, which his family plan on publishing later this year.