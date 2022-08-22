The script that reduced Jack Nicholson to tears









There aren’t many actors in the glory days of Hollywood who left as strong an impression on the industry as Jack Nicholson. He’s not only the maniacal face peering through the bathroom door of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, nor simply the disenfranchised mind in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest nor the treacherous mob boss of The Departed. No, for many people, Jack Nicholson represents the golden era of Hollywood, a time when being a movie star was glamorous, glitzy and gilded with gold.

As well as being a fine actor, Nicholson often left tabloid newspapers having to determine what was real or fake about his private life. With stories swirling of his insatiable drug use, including the odd dabble with royalty, sexual conquests and almost unbelievable partying, Nicholson became the figurehead of the playboy scene that encouraged him and his fellow actors to languish in the debaucherous ideal of what a Hollywood heartthrob should be.

While Nicholson’s position as a macho-infused wild man, the actor has also had some tender roles in his career, including one which left him a blubbing mess after his first read-through. Terms of Endearment is never the first film one thinks of when ascertaining the brilliance of Nicholson’s career. However, it is one of the most widely-appreciated movies of his career, winning five of the 11 Academy Awards it went up for, including Best Picture.

Nicholson, usually the star of the show, was happy to take a backseat for the directorial debut of James L. Brooks after he read the script, and it affected him in a truly personal way. Taking on the role of a retired astronaut, whose life is now slowly passing him by on a downhill trajectory, he is swept up by the beauty and grace of Shirley MacLaine’s Aurora Greenway, and the two eventually begin a beautiful romance.

When Nicholson was speaking with the late, great Roger Ebert about what attracted him to the role, Nicholson couldn’t speak highly enough of the script and how it connected with him on an emotional level: “I read the screenplay, and became the first enthusiast. How many scripts make you cry? I read dozens if not hundreds of screenplays every year, and I don’t read that many parts where I can say, like I did with Easy Rider, that, yeah, sure, I could play that guy. I know just how that guy feels.”

A perusal of Nicholson’s filmography will show you all the colours of the Hollywood rainbow, and Nicholson confirmed that was a strategy of his from the get-go: “My whole career strategy has been to build a base so that I could take the roles I want to play. I’d hate to think that a shorter part might not be available because I was worried about my billing.”

The film would start off a relationship between Brooks and Nicholson, with the director remaining one of the few filmmakers with whom Nicholson has consistently worked, the duo working together on another of Nicholson’s defining roles in As Good As It Gets. Below, see Nicholson in Terms of Endearment, the script that reduced him to tears.