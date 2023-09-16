The Screaming Jets bassist Paul Wossen dies at 56









Paul Wossen, the bassist for the Australian rock band The Screaming Jets, has died at the age of 56.

In a statement, shared on social media, The Screaming Jets announced: “It is with broken hearts that we tell you our beloved brother in rock Paul Woseen has passed away today.”

They continued: “We are shattered, dealing with the loss of Paully. He was a brilliant, shining light in all our lives. Our hearts are with Paully’s family, and we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time.”

Wossen joined the band back in 1989 when they formed in Newcastle, Australia. Alongside his work in The Screaming Jets, the bassist noted for his dexterity and power, also had a solo side-project, releasing his debut album in this guise, Bombido, nearly a decade ago.

The sad news comes only weeks before the band were due to release their latest album, Professional Misconduct. They were also set to head out on tour in 2024 in promotion of the new record. They have not yet commented on whether either fronts will be effected.

In response to his passing, producer Darryl Mason wrote: “I worked with Paul and The Screaming Jets in 1990, in the months before their first single release, first tour. In 2011, we produced his only solo album. He was an old soul when I first met him at 22, he’d already lived ten lives, and had a notebook filled with 50 original songs.”

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.