The scientific reason why Jack White believes ‘Seven Nation Army’ was a hit









Many songs transcend rock and become part of the wider cultural landscape, but few have had the same impact as The White Stripes anthem ‘Seven Nation Army’. From São-Paulo to Manila, the track is adored, and Jack White believes there could be a scientific reason behind why it has connected with the people on such a mass scale.

The song is familiar to hundreds of millions across the globe, and many are unlikely to know The White Stripes even crafted it. ‘Seven Nation Army’ taps into something deep within the human psyche, and even if somebody is unfamiliar with the English language, they understand the message at the song’s beating heart.

Despite being written in a matter of minutes during soundcheck ahead of a concert, ‘Seven Nation Army’ is more well-known than anything else in White’s career, and it’s almost impossible for him to surpass the achievement.

At the time of writing, the track has been streamed over 1.3billion times on Spotify, racked up over 500million views on YouTube and gone multi-platinum in the United Kingdom. While it was a hit upon release, over the years, the power of ‘Seven Nation Army’ has only become more mighty, and White believes it’s a testament to the power of music.

Speaking to Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast in 2022, White tried to explain a possible reason why he believes the song has become such a major hit: “I did read an article once about why do we like music at all, from a scientist’s point of view. And it was really scientific and methodical. It was interesting that the theory in this article was the brain is trying to make patterns and make sense of patterns and that we find a thrill when we can complete the melody pattern in our head or guess what it’s going to be.”

He continued by whipping out his acoustic guitar to demonstrate his point: “You know, you can guess what those last two notes are going to be and maybe, there’s a pleasantness to that and when you don’t do that (plays different last two notes), resolve it, and maybe that gets into why horror films appeal to people. On paper, why would you want to be scared? That doesn’t make any sense, but we like it. We find it a thrill.”

White added: “Maybe with ‘Seven Nation Army’ with the melodies (plays on their guitar), there seem to be two moments in there, if I were to analyse it, and I’m just taking a guess, I have no idea.”

The former White Stripes musician continued to play the legendary song and said it “sounds like you’re going to go up” before noting how ‘Seven Nation Army’ “quickly changes direction”, which he believes is critical to its charm.

Of the song’s genesis, he said: “The funny thing was that at the time, I was saying to Meg, the challenge for me right now is to write a song with no chorus and make it something people like that doesn’t have a chorus, so that was at that moment the challenge in the studio. Very briefly, we didn’t spend much time on that song.”

While White never set out to follow a scientific formula, he accidentally created a work of art with everything the general public desired from music. Undoubtedly, if he did try to cram all of these elements into one song rather than mixing them subconsciously, it would have been a disaster, whereas ‘Seven Nation Army’ occurred naturally.