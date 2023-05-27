The ‘Sanford and Son’ actor Marlene Clark has died









The actor Marlene Clark, best known for her work in the 1970s NBC sitcom Sanford & Son, has died.

Appearing in the beloved sitcom alongside the likes of Whitman Mayo, Redd Foxx, LaWanda Page, Don Bexley and Demond Wilson, Clark was a key feature of the show. As well as appearing on the small screen, Clark also enjoyed a number of feature film credits, playing a leading role in the 1973 horror movie Ganja & Hess with an ensemble cast that included Duane Jones and Bill Gunn.

Wilson, who appeared with Clark on Sanford & Son, shared a tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing: “RIP beautiful actress Marlene Clark. . . It was a delight to work with you”.

Raised in Harlem, New York, the actor started her career as a fashion model, with her feature film debut coming in the 1968 movie For Love of Ivy.

Although she never hit the heights of Hollywood fame, Clark enjoyed a number of high-profile collaborations throughout her career, including John Schlesinger’s Midnight Cowboy and Robert Downey Sr.’s Putney Swope, albeit in uncredited roles. With that being said, she appeared in a bit-part in the iconic Bruce Lee martial arts movie Enter the Dragon in 1973.

Take a look at Desmond Wilson’s tribute below.

