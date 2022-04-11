The Saints frontman Chris Bailey has died aged 65









Chris Bailey, the frontman for the Australian punk band The Saints, has passed away at the age of 65.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the band which read: “It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022.”

Before the touching conclusion: “Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.”

Bailey moved from Belfast in Northern Ireland to Brisbane, Australia when he was seven. He then struck up a friendship with future bandmates Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay while at school and a passion for music became clear.

In 1974, when Bailey was only 17, the boys formed The Saints and after a few line-up changes and a bit of practice, they managed to score their first hit in 1976 ‘I’m Stranded’ and they continued to enjoy a successful career thereafter, releasing 13 well-received albums.

Kuepper led the tributes to his late bandmate and friend, expressing: “I couldn’t have hoped for a better singer. My deepest condolences to his wife Elisabet, his sisters Margaret, Carol and Maureen and the rest of his family and loved ones.”

While Jimmy Barnes added: “One of the great songwriters this country produced has passed away. His band The Saints were punks before punk. He was a master of words and helped tell our story. RIP Chris Bailey.”

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.

Chris Bailey One of the best singers Thé Saints one of the best bands. Vale and thank you Chris. pic.twitter.com/dLxvROvrvc — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis13) April 10, 2022