The Russo brothers interested in making a Batman film









The Russo brothers have expressed their interest in directing a Batman film in the future. The pair have taken the lead on a number of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like they have their eyes on being able to take charge of a future film about Marvel’s biggest competitor’s main hero, DC Studio’s Batman.

Joe Russo recently told ComicBook, “Obviously, James [Gunn] is over there running it; it would be a no-brainer. We love him to death. We love the direction that he’s going to take that world in. You know he’s gonna be inventive with it.”

He added, “And favourite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man – actually, the three – were Spider-Man, X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that’s an obvious answer.”

Anthony Russo followed up, saying, “But, you know, it’s hard not to answer that. Here’s how you know we haven’t actually gotten literal about it and specific about it because, yeah, Batman would be my favourite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it’s been well explored.”