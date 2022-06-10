Watch The Rolling Stones cover The Beatles' ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ in Liverpool









As part of their set in Liverpool last night, The Rolling Stones paid tribute to the city’s most famous export, The Beatles, by covering their early hit, 1963’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

The song is one of the earliest chart-toppers penned by the celebrated John Lennon and Paul McCartney songwriting partnership. Famously, it was actually The Stones who released it first, after the two Beatles members specifically wrote it for them in the corner of a Richmond club.

The Stones’ version was released on November 1st 1963, three weeks before The Beatles’ take appeared on their second UK album With The Beatles. Last night’s rendition marked the first time The Stones have performed the song in a decade.

Before the band rolled back the years and jumped into the track, frontman Mick Jagger explained to the audience they initially wanted to cover Gerry and the Pacemakers’ classic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, Liverpool F.C.’s anthem which is played before every game at Anfield. Eventually though, they “decided instead to do a cover song written by other local lads”.

The Rolling Stones are currently in the middle of their lengthy ‘SIXTY’ tour of Europe and the UK which resumes on Monday in Amsterdam. Unsurprisingly, as the name suggests, the tour is part of the celebrations of the band’s remarkable 60-year career after they formed way back in June 1962.

Wanting to give a complete account of their long and varied career, the band have been playing a host of fan favourites, and just last week, at the first show in Madrid, they made headlines when they performed the 1966 hit ‘Out Of Time’ for the first time ever in the live setting.

The Rolling Stones have also been opening all of their performances with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts who passed away aged 80 in August 2021. For this tour, Steve Jordan is taking his place, who the band announced in March would be recording parts of their forthcoming new album.

Watch The Rolling Stones perform ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ below.

