Are The Rolling Stones teasing a new album?









We’ve already heard that The Rolling Stones have been working on a new album this year. The now-three-man classic rock unit confirmed that they were in the studio earlier this year producing their first new album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Now, it appears that we know the name. Earlier this month, the English newspaper Hackney Gazette published an ad for a company called Hackney Diamonds. The company, named after a region of London, claims that they are “specialists in glass repair.”

More importantly, the advertisement incorporated a number of Rolling Stones references, saying, “Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter, we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

Confirming the connection to the band, the “i” in the word Diamonds is the band’s lips logo. The ad also specifies that the company was established in 1962, the year The Rolling Stones were formed.

There’s also a website, HackneyDiamonds.com, where you can sign up for email alerts. The webpage claims that the company will be open for business in September of 2023.

According to a report by Variety earlier this year, both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have contributed to the album’s sessions. That would make this the first collaboration between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles since their respective 1967 singles, ‘We Love You’ and ‘All You Need Is Love’.

If this truly is the name of the new album, Hackney Diamonds will be The Rolling Stones’ first album since the 2016 blues cover album Blue & Lonesome. It will be the group’s first album not to feature drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.