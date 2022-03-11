The Rolling Stones tease UK and European tour









In true mysterious fashion, The Rolling Stones have teased a UK and European tour on Instagram.

In a video posted on March 11th to their Instagram page, a map of the UK and Europe can be seen dotted with The Rolling Stones’ logo. You can clearly see the cities where the map is lit up, including London. The caption of the post simply reads, “You can hear me knocking.”

This won’t be their lone London performance, as The Rolling Stones played an intimate show in London in celebration of their late bandmate Charlie Watts back in December. The show took place at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s in Soho.

Watts passed away at the age of 80 after a long run with the band, prompting his bandmates to dedicate their first show of 2021 to him in one of the many tributes from the music world to follow his passing.

Steve Jordan, who originally stepped in as a touring drummer when Watts was undergoing surgery, will continue as their full-time touring drummer in his absence. Presumably, he will take his place alongside the band on the subsequent tour, for which details have yet to be announced.

On the official website for the band, they haven’t announced tour dates or details, but there is a tab labeled “tour” where the simple message, “coming soon” can clearly be seen.

Although sources have already begun to speculate on their touring schedule, dates, and locations, the most that we have to go off of at the moment is the Instagram post.

A new tour might feel strange for the band without Watts, but it’s clear that they’re committed to honouring his memory as they continue to play music and perform.

You can check out the original Instagram post here and keep an eye out for new details as they arise.