The Rolling Stones song Keith Richards feels was "rushed"









Keith Richards is arguably the harshest critic in the music industry, and his band, The Rolling Stones, aren’t immune from the odd showering of negativity from their guitarist. While some moments in their back catalogue deserve damnation, this fault-finding from Richards feels rather harsh.

Following the monumental success of ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, which provided The Stones with their first number one record in the States, the pressure was on for the group to do it all over again. Although this was a task which was impossible to recreate, they gave it their best shot and created ‘Get Off of My Cloud’, but Richards isn’t a fan.

While its legacy isn’t as strong as ‘Satisfaction‘, as singles go, ‘Get Off of My Cloud’ is still a mighty fine effort which would be a lot of the group’s best single. However, The Rolling Stones had higher standards than most, and Richards was unimpressed by the final result.

Following its release, ‘Get Off of My Cloud’ topped the charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. Its success made Decca Records happy. However, the guitarist later disowned the track and admitted they just made it to cash in on the success of the previous single rather for artistic purposes.

Lyrically, Jagger claimed in 1995 that the track was a “stop-bugging-me, post-teenage-alienation song”. He said ‘Get Off of My Cloud’ was The Stones’ way of kicking back at “the grown-up world was a very ordered society in the early ’60s, and I was coming out of it.” However, Jagger also blamed Richards for the lyrics and melody.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 1971, Richards was brutally honest about what sparked him to write it. He revealed:” ‘Get Off of My Cloud’ was basically a response to people knocking on our door asking us for the follow-up to ‘Satisfaction’… We thought ‘At last. We can sit back and maybe think about events’. Suddenly there’s the knock at the door and of course what came out of that was ‘Get Off of My Cloud'”.

Richards added: “I never dug it as a record. The chorus was a nice idea, but we rushed it as the follow-up. We were in L.A. [Los Angeles, where ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ was recorded], and it was time for another single. But how do you follow-up ‘Satisfaction’? Actually, what I wanted was to do it slow, like a Lee Dorsey thing. We rocked it up. I thought it was one of Andrew Loog Oldham’s worst productions”.

While it’s not one of The Stones’ greatest tracks, ‘Get Off of My Cloud’ became a hit for a reason, and truthfully, Richards’ criticism of Oldham’s production comes across as a personal attack. Listen to the song below.

