The Rolling Stones receive BPI Brit Billion Award

The Rolling Stones have received the BPI Brit Billion Award after amassing over one billion streams in the United Kingdom.

The award comes days after The Stones scored their 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds, released on October 27th. While they are not the first group to reach this impressive milestone, they are the longest-serving musical act to receive the prize.

The BPI Brit Billion Award was launched in May, and The Stones are the 25th act to be celebrated by the institution. ABBA, Coldplay, Queen, AJ Tracey, Headie One, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are among the other artists who have previously hit a billion UK streams. Additionally, Ed Sheeran was recently given the Gold edition after gaining ten billion UK streams.

Dr Jo Twist, BPI chief executive, said: “Few artists have crossed generational divides in quite the way the Rolling Stones have. Their iconic songs and albums are era-defining, but the band remain as contemporary as ever.”

Twist continued: “The BPI is thrilled to honour them with a Brit Billion Award, which underscores both the timeless appeal of their music and the extent to which they are now also connecting with a new wave of fans thanks to streaming.”

The Rolling Stones also recently broke UK chart history by becoming the first band to score a new number one album in six different decades. However, in the United States, Hackney Diamonds only reached third place, with Blink-182 taking the top spot.

In a three-star review, Far Out wrote of Hackney Diamonds: “It’s impossible not to get a kick out of these elder statesmen of rock and roll putting their best collective foot forward to see what remains of their creativity. You can call Hackney Diamonds whatever you want, but you have to call it a success.”