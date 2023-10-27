The Rolling Stones make chart history with ‘Hackney Diamonds’









Following the success of Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones have broken chart history by becoming the first band to score new number one albums in six different decades.

The Stones’ new album, released on October 20th, has sold 72,204 units in the United Kingdom during the first week of sales. As it stands, only Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran have sold more copies of their records within a seven-day window in 2023.

Hackney Diamonds marks the 14th album by The Rolling Stones to top the charts in the UK, which is only two less than The Beatles, who currently hold the record for the most number ones. However, unlike the Fab Four, The Stones have now had new number one LPs in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2010s, and the 2020s.

Commenting on the success of their new album, Polydor’s Stephen Hallowes said to Music Week: “The Rolling Stones are the most legendary rock band in the world and to work on an album of this magnitude is an absolute honour.”

He added: “The whole Polydor team, as well as their brilliant management team, everyone at Universal around the world and first and foremost the band themselves, have worked tirelessly to deliver a global campaign that has felt modern and exciting, as well as huge in scale and ambition from the first tease right the way throug” to this very well deserved No.1. And this is just the start of the campaign for this incredible album.”

In a three-star review, Far Out wrote of Hackney Diamonds: “It’s impossible not to get a kick out of these elder statesmen of rock and roll putting their best collective foot forward to see what remains of their creativity. You can call Hackney Diamonds whatever you want, but you have to call it a success.”

Stream the album below.