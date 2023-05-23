The Rolling Stones’ ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’ artwork goes to auction









The original artwork for The Rolling Stones‘ 12th studio album, It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, is heading to auction. The original version of the art, created by painter Guy Peellaert, is going on the block as a part of a new action headed by Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

“Peellaert was first involved with the Rolling Stones in his first book, Rock Dreams,” the piece’s description reads. “Since the book depicts the Rolling Stones in less than a desirable light, Peellaert captured the attention of the Rolling Stones. Despite his negative depiction, the Rolling Stones hired him to do the album artwork for their most recent project: It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (IORR). The IORR album cover depicts the five band members descending a long staircase surrounded by ‘fans’.”

Peellaert joined the band at the Musicland studio in Munich during the album’s recording. The artwork would be the second most famous album art that Peellaert created that year – after refusing to sign an exclusive deal with the Stones, Peellaert went on to create the controversial artwork for David Bowie’s Diamond Dogs that same year.

“Peellaert happily experimented as a painter, illustrator, graphic artist and photographer,” the description continues. “Through the multiple mediums Peellaert implemented, his art created a dark side to the Pop Art movement. In 1974, Elle magazine called him ‘the Michelangelo of Pop’, a testament to his influential and collectable art, which remains in great demand today.”

Bidding for the original artwork begins at $100,000.