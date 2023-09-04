The Rolling Stones album Frank Zappa thought was “superior to Sgt Pepper”









Frank Zappa once proclaimed that “without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible”. The Beatles were widely regarded as harbingers of this same mantra. The Fab Four might’ve started with hand-holding mimicry of the likes of Buddy Holly, but soon after, they were lauded for their progressive ways, bringing a new baroque outlook to pop. They quickly shepherded the mainstream towards postmodernist collisions of art and technological stereo sound with records like Revolver and the revolutionary Sgt Pepper’s.

This new style of music arose rapidly and quickly usurped more complex prevalences of jazz and classical. “[It] is much more primitive in its harmonic language,” Leonard Bernstein said of the rock ‘n’ roll revolution. “It relies more on the simple triad, the basic harmony of folk music. Never forget that this music employs a highly limited musical vocabulary; limited harmonically, rhythmically, and melodically. But within that restricted language, all these new adventures are simply extraordinary. Only think of the shear originality of a Beatles tune.”

However, Zappa – as an eternal pariah – saw this as merely the mainstream engine of progress, some ergonomic tweak on typical standards, whereas he was deviating away from the norm in a clown car that could lap the racetrack rabbit—his deviation wasn’t just form but the whole gamut of what music had come to represent. In fact, he saw The Beatles’ mid-1960s change as faux liberation to such an extent that he mockingly parodied the Fab Four and their “movement” with his cover for We’re Only In It For The Money.

And later down the line, he ditched subtle digs entirely and stated: “Everybody else thought they were God! I think that was not correct. They were just a good commercial group”. And seeing as though he once said, “Art is moving closer to commercialism and never the twain shall meet”, his disdain is no surprise. However, it also has to be noted that Zappa came from an advertising background and during his brief time working that desk job, he concluded – long before many others – that modern music was now 50% to do with image.

This adds credence to what his PA, Pauline Butcher, would later say. “He worked out he wasn’t a pretty boy like The Beatles and the Rolling Stones,” she explained. “He didn’t play their kind of music, he didn’t even like it, and if he was going to get himself heard he was going to have to do something radically different. He went out of his way to have outrageous photographs taken: the one on the toilet, the one with his pigtails sticking out like a spaniel, dressing up in women’s clothes. All these things were calculated because he had to get himself attention.”

So, it is no surprise that he was fond of music that made no bones about putting itself happily on the precipice of acceptable culture. In fact, Zappa told the writer Clinton Heylin: “When I heard ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, I wanted to quit the music business”. He said of Bob Dylan’s society-probing opus: “I felt [that] if this wins and it does what it’s supposed to do, I don’t need to do anything else.”

And the same notion can be applied to why he loved The Rolling Stones’ bold effort Between the Buttons, whereby a hint of satire on the hippy subculture subverts the psychedelic twist to the album. In 1975, Zappa told the UK magazine Let it Rock that it was one of his favourite ever albums. “The American release – I don’t like the English version so much because it contains a totally different set of tunes,” he said.

Continuing, he added: “I understand that they don’t like the album very much, but I thought that it was an important piece of social comment at the time. I remember seeing Brian Jones very drunk in the Speakeasy one night and telling him I like it and thought it superior to Sergeant Pepper, whereupon he belched discreetly and turned around.”