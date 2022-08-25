The role Philip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson "nurtured together"









The collaborations between Philip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson have created some legendary character roles in the world of cinema. Starting with Anderson’s debut film Hard Eight, Hoffman and Anderson continued a fruitful series of collaborations that gave Hoffman incredible roles in classic films like Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love. Finally, in 2012, the actor landed firmly at the heart of what could be PTA’s greatest film, The Master.

But when it came to all of his roles within Anderson’s filmography, Hoffman had a soft spot for one in particular: Scotty J., the anxious and closeted friend to Mark Wahlberg’s Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights. “I just had a strong feeling that this character, who is my age … basically he was 13, so I did a lot of literal expressions of that,” Hoffman told NPR. “I basically wore a wardrobe of a 13-year-old.”

“You know, how does a guy who’s really affected, doesn’t know he’s gay, from the Valley, talk?” Hoffman explained. “I just came up with it. … I just had a lot of different voices in my head, and I kind of meshed them all together and came up with this voice. And it seemed right, and it informed how I moved my body.”

Hoffman wasn’t alone in working up the characterisation of Scotty. According to him, Anderson was very hands-on with the direction that Hoffman was taking the character. “I’m proud of the choices we made there, and Paul was really helpful the whole way through,” Hoffman gushed. “He was cautious at first when I brought in what I did, and then we just nurtured it together, and we both remember after shooting it and seeing it, I remember going to him and saying, ‘Thank you for letting me do what I did. And I think we did right by this part you wrote.'”

When asked how he got into the mindset of Scotty, Hoffman explained that it was relatively simple. “I just do all the internal work which I always do, which is, you know, what’s it like … to obsess about somebody, you know, what’s it like to want somebody so bad?” Hoffman said. “What’s it like to go through the day and not be able to think about anything else but this one person? … You just go from there and see what happens.”

Although he would get more substantial roles throughout Anderson’s work in later years, Hoffman’s take on Scotty remains one of the most rewatchable and heartbreakingly honest portrayals that Hoffman ever put to screen. Anderson never stopped wanting to work with Hoffman, and when the actor died in 2014, Anderson did the next best thing: he tapped Hoffman’s son Cooper to be the lead in 2021’s Licorice Pizza.