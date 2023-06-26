The role Patrick Stewart wants to be his legacy









When we think of Patrick Stewart, it’s impossible to stop images of Captain Jean-Luc Picard or Professor Charles Xavier coming to mind. The knighted actor’s contributions to the Star Trek and X-Men franchises are so culturally significant they almost overwhelm all the other incredible performances Stewart has given us. However, besides his notable roles in the world of science fiction and superheroes, Stewart has been equally captivating in a plethora of other characters on stage, film, and television – and one, in particular, is the one he wants to be remembered for.

Off the screen, Stewart’s playful camaraderie with his long-time friend and fellow contender for the most treasured old British actor, Ian McKellen, is yet another reason to cherish him. Yet, the great thespian’s passion for acting truly sets him apart. Stewart’s commitment to his craft is as unwavering as his dedication to keep his beloved audience on their toes, something made all the more apparent by his preference for his legacy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016, whilst promoting the grungy, blood-soaked thriller Green Room, Stewart shared his thoughts on his various roles and career trajectory. The conversation eventually settled on the genesis of his character in the Starz comedy series Blunt Talk and how his iconic role as Captain Picard struck such a chord with famous ‘trekkie’ and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane that an entire show was born.

After an unexpected encounter at a Star Trek: Next Generation reunion, MacFarlane was determined to showcase Stewart’s comedy prowess. Not satisfied with his use of Stewart as the hilarious Bullock in American Dad, MacFarlane insisted that the actor come on board a potential project on which he was serving as executive producer. The project was Blunt Talk, and in it, Stewart sheds his image of the virtuous Captain Picard and the wise Professor Xavier to play a constantly intoxicated, vulgar cable news host who is unapologetically candid – yet fiercely dedicated to educating his American audience through his broadcasts.

Stewart’s portrayal of Walter Blunt, a stark departure from his more recognised roles, suggests an actor who thrives on challenging his boundaries and redefining his artistry. The offbeat character’s blend of grit and humour seems to resonate with Stewart and his vision for his acting career.

And, in a pretty wild turn of events, it’s this character that Stewart is adamant he wants to be remembered for. According to the actor, he wouldn’t mind if a new generation of fans came to know him as the outspoken Walter Blunt. In his own words, commenting on the role of Stewart remarked, “That would be a good way to go out”.

Stewart’s willingness to redefine his legacy through a character as distinctive and edgy as Walter Blunt, or at least his hope to, is a testament to his commitment to evolution as an artist. It serves as a timely reminder that while Stewart may be best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, his legacy is ultimately defined by his unwavering dedication to the craft of storytelling.