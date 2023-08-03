The Replacements announce ‘Tim’ reissue









Legendary American alternative rockers The Replacements are preparing a new reissue of their fourth studio album, Tim.

Tim: Let It Bleed Edition will be an expanded version of the 1985 album featuring a new remix of the album, a freshly remastered version of the original mix, outtakes from the band’s 1985 session with Big Star vocalist Alex Chilton, and a live concert from 1986 that the band played at the Metro in Chicago.

The original version of Tim was produced by Tommy Erdelyi, better known as the original Ramones drummer Tommy Ramone. Featuring memorable tracks like ‘Bastards of Young’ and ‘Left of the Dial’, Tim continued The Replacements’ departure from the hardcore punk that was started on the previous year’s Let It Be. It would be the final album to feature guitarist Bob Stinson, who would leave the band in 1986.

The new remix of the album is being helmed by long-term Ramones collaborator Ed Stasium, who also produced albums for Talking Heads, Living Colour, and Motörhead. The Replacements released Tim on Sire Records, the same label that signed the Ramones.

Disc three of the new reissue, entitled Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased, features a collection of outtakes and rarities from a January 1985 recording session produced by Big Star vocalist/guitarist Alex Chilton. Replacements singer-songwriter Paul Westerberg was a noted fan of Chilton and would write a song in his honour that would appear on the band’s follow-up to Tim: 1987’s Pleased to Meet Me.

Disc four will feature a previously unreleased concert from January 11th, 1986. The Replacements were a notorious live band, with their shows often being fueled by alcohol and featuring cover songs. Bassist Tommy Stinson famously claimed that “there are no good Replacements live recordings” in 2007, but an official live album, For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 was released in 2017. Before that, only a low-quality live recording from Twin/Tone Records, The Shit Hits the Fan, was available.

Check out the full tracklisting for Tim: Let It Bleed Edition, plus the new mix of ‘Left of the Dial’, down below.

Tim: Let It Bleed Edition Tracklist

CD 1: Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)

1. Hold My Life

2. I’ll Buy

3. Kiss Me on the Bus

4. Dose of Thunder

05. Waitress in the Sky

6. Swingin Party

7. Bastards of Young

8. Lay It Down Clown

9. Left of the Dial

10. Little Mascara

11. Here Comes a Stranger

CD 2: Tim (2023 Remaster)

1. Hold My Life

2. I’ll Buy

3. Kiss Me on the Bus

4. Dose of Thunder

5. Waitress in the Sky

6. Swingin Party

7. Bastards of Young

8. Lay It Down Clown

9. Left of the Dial

10. Little Mascara

11. Here Comes a Stranger

CD 3: Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased

1. Can’t Hardly Wait (Acoustic Demo)

2. Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Mix) *

3. Can’t Hardly Wait (Electric Demo) [Alternate Mix] *

4. Left of the Dial (Alternate Version) *

5. Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Version) *

6. Can’t Hardly Wait (Cello Version) *

7. Kiss Me on the Bus (Studio Demo)

8. Little Mascara (Studio Demo) *

9. Bastards of Young (Alternate Version) *

10. Hold My Life (Alternate Version) *

11. Having Fun *

12. Waitress in the Sky (Alternate Version)

13. Can’t Hardly Wait (The “Tim” Version) [Alternate Mix] *

14. Swingin Party (Alternate Version) *

15. Here Comes a Regular (Alternate Version)

CD 4: Not Ready for Prime Time – Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986

1. Gary’s Got a Boner *

2. Love You ‘Till Friday *

3. Bastards of Young *

4. Can’t Hardly Wait *

5. Answering Machine *

6. Little Mascara *

7. Color Me Impressed *

8. Kiss Me on the Bus *

9. Favorite Thing *

10. Mr. Whirly *

11. Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out *

12. I Will Dare *

13. Johnny’s Gonna Die *

14. Dose of Thunder *

15. Takin’ a Ride *

16. Hitchin’ a Ride *

17. Trouble Boys *

18. Unsatisfied *

19. Black Diamond *

20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash *

21. Customer *

22. Borstal Breakout *

23. Take Me Down to the Hospital *

24. Kids Don’t Follow *

25. Nowhere Man *

26. The Crusher *

27. I’m in Trouble *

28. Go*

(*= Previously Unreleased)