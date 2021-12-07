The Regrettes release self-aware track ‘You’re So F**king Pretty’









'You're So F**king Pretty' - The Regrettes 7.8

Californian punk-rock band The Regrettes have released their newest single ‘You’re So F**king Pretty’ ahead of their heavily anticipated upcoming studio album. The band are no stranger to success, having performed at both Coachella and Reading and Leeds, and the release of this single further build’s excitement of their coming record.

The tranquil and peaceful song explores sexual identity and understanding of oneself and plays back and forth the idea of attraction and genuine feelings towards someone of the same sex. Speaking about the track, singer Lydia Night said, “It’s the first time I’ve ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I’m bisexual.”

Night added: “I always felt like I couldn’t validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl. But I had a pretty big crush on one of my friends a while ago and this song is an exaggeration of that, but it’s still coming from a very real place. It was the first experience where I was like, ‘Oh, these are real feelings, this isn’t just a sexual attraction,’ and that helped me realise I wasn’t straight.”

Although not like their usual punk rock sounding style, ‘You’re So F**king Pretty’ is a piano focussed ballad that uses very soft vocals to showcase the struggle and emotion that Night went through when trying to accept her sexuality. Gentle sounding drums partnered with a subtle synth pad add plenty of depth to the track, complimenting the delicacy of her vocals perfectly. Although not everyone can relate to the melancholy lyrics sung, the instrumentals and emotion behind it help those who don’t understand to understand.

Detailing further, the band’s guitarist Genessa Gariano explained: “As a queer person growing up it definitely felt like there weren’t many songs I could relate to fully and I feel like this song would have been something I would have held really close to my heart as a kid. I hope that happens with other people.”

She continued: “I don’t think it necessarily has to be this queer anthem, but I think someone else could listen to it and feel the same way, or someone could feel that way about a boy they like. Boys can be pretty too.”

This self-aware mature track from the four-piece is hopefully a sign of things to come in their upcoming album. Hopefully, we can expect both the mindfulness and maturity we see here in their record, alongside the fun and joy that their other songs resonate.

Listen to ‘You’re So F**king Pretty’ below.