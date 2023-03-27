The Regrettes share infectious cover of ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn









Los Angeles-based quartet The Regrettes have shared a cover of the iconic pop hit ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Swedish singer Robyn.

The band often walked on stage to the song during their recent tour. However, they’ve now reworked the oft-covered track, putting a 1980s-inspired synthpop spin on it.

In a press release, the band shared the importance of the song to them: “We wanted to keep that energy going and give it our own creative spin and to make sure that we did the song justice by keeping its special identity with a lil ‘Regroots flavaaaa’ as we like to say.”

Speaking to Nylon, lead singer Lydia Knight said, “‘Dancing On My Own’ has always been a really special song to me. The euphoric, painful but powerful, crying-in-the-club type of beat is my favourite kind of song. I connect with it in a whole new and personal way now more than ever. Going through a breakup can feel like literal death (lol), but this song makes me feel like I’m not alone. I hope our version can provide the same feeling to all the breakup baddies out there!”

The cover comes after The Regrettes recently shared a deluxe version of their third studio album Further Joy, debuting three brand-new songs.

Listen to the infectious cover below.