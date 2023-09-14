The reason why R.E.M.’s most popular song is misunderstood









While one simple lyric might not seem overly critical when deciphering the importance of a song, every word holds abundant power. It can even be responsible for altering the entire interpretation of the track by the masses. R.E.M. wordsmith Michael Stipe discovered this with one of his own creations, which has since emerged as one of his most recognised works.

As a songwriter, Stipe likes to use the tactic of writing from the outside looking in and often takes up the position of a narrator. From this eagle-eyed perspective, he can paint a full picture of a situation with nuance and the allowance of creative freedom, which isn’t an asset that’s permitted when writing from an autobiographical standpoint.

However, with their hit single ‘Losing My Religion’, millions of listeners misunderstood the track’s meaning. They believed that Stipe was the story’s protagonist, but that wasn’t the case. If his initial version of the track had been released, this wouldn’t have been an issue, but one lyrical decision caused the unwanted confusion.

From the offset, Stipe has always been clear that ‘Losing My Religion’ has never been about himself, and he’s merely flexing his storytelling muscles on the track. During an MTV Unplugged broadcast, he told the crowd: “This is about you” before playing the song. When Mojo later asked him what he meant by this statement, Stipe replied: “No idea. It’s something I said on a night in 1991. I have no idea why I said it. Of course, we attach the narrative in a song to the person with the voice, which is me. And so I get that. But it was not autobiographic.”

At the time of writing the track, Stipe didn’t overthink the lyrics and expect them to be studied for decades to come. R.E.M. were yet to become one of the biggest bands in the world and had something of a cult status, but the success of ‘Losing My Religion’ along with Out of Time would change everything for the group.

Despite being a beloved track, the music for ‘Losing My Religion’ was made in five minutes, and the lyrics took less than an hour to forge, but during that period, Stipe did make one decision that he later grew to regret. “I changed one lyric,” he told legendary producer Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast.

Elaborating on the change, he added: “‘That’s me in the corner, That’s me in the kitchen’, what I was pulling from was being the shy wallflower who hangs back at the party or at the dance and doesn’t go up to the person that you’re madly in love with and say ‘I’ve kind of got a crush on you, how do you feel about me?'”

“There’s this whole relationship that’s happening only in the person’s mind, and he doesn’t know whether he’s said too much or hasn’t said enough,” Stipe added. “He’s like, in the corner of the dance floor watching everyone dance and watching the love of his life on the dance floor dancing with everyone cause that’s the most exciting person. Or, he’s in the kitchen behind the refrigerator.”

However, as we are all well aware, there’s no mention of a kitchen within ‘Losing My Religion’, as Stipe swapped it out. “I changed ‘kitchen’ to ‘spotlight’ and instantly of course the song became about me, which it never was,” the singer added.

Although the decision to change the lyrics has led many to believe ‘Losing My Religion’ is a song about Stipe’s journey, this isn’t necessarily a negative. There’s a reason why the song connected with the masses to such a strong extent and made R.E.M. more well-known than they ever imagined.