The reason why Led Zeppelin hated Jethro Tull









When Jethro Tull opened for Led Zeppelin on tour across the United States, both groups were on the verge of superstardom. However, the two bands didn’t grow close during the run, and Zeppelin made their support act feel unwelcome.

Before taking to the road together, the groups had some shared history due to being in the same scene in London, and Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson was full of admiration for his contemporaries. However, the same can’t be said for Zeppelin, who were less than impressed with their touring buddies. Drummer John Bonham cruelly called them Jethro Dull backstage and labelled their show “Bore ’em At The Forum”.

Allegedly, the main reason Zeppelin were unimpressed with their support act was the predictability of their set. Every night, the setlist was the same as was the staged banter with the crowd, and Zeppelin found it all tediously scripted.

They believed a rock band should be able to improvise and feed off the crowd’s energy, whereas Jethro Tull planned everything in their set down to the nanosecond. In Zeppelin’s eyes, this was the antithesis of rock and roll, and they let their feelings known to Tull.

During the run of dates, Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant was particularly hostile to the support act and kept himself to himself. For decades, murmurings about Zeppelin’s dislike for Jethro Tull followed them until frontman Ian Anderson finally had his say in 2020.

Playing down the rumours, he told Eonmusic: “So when people ask me about my ‘feud’ with Robert Plant, then they can expect a sharp retort, because there was never a feud between me and Robert Plant. It’s one of these absurd things that seems to come up.”

Anderson then looked back on tour and recalled: “Led Zeppelin were Led Zeppelin; they were rock gods, and we were the humble support act. … We rarely spoke, particularly to Robert, who was on a higher plane, as a vocalist, and as a person. Jimmy Page was a little bit more friendly, but Bonham, you steered a mile away from, because he was a raving nutcase! He was always polite enough to me, but I probably just saw him on a rare good mood.”

While there may have been no bad blood on his side towards Led Zeppelin, Anderson did say he received an apology from Plant, which suggests the feud was real on his side. The Jethro Tull frontman added: “He said, ‘I hope we can put that behind us,’ and I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Whatever it as we are supposed to be feuding about,’ and I said, ‘Exactly!’ We never had a feud, because we didn’t really communicate.”

Although it wasn’t the most heated rivalry in rock ‘n’ roll history, Zeppelin were certainly indifferent to Jethro Tull during that tour. However, it was nothing personal about the band as people and solely about them as live performers.