The reason why Jimmy Page refused to work with Ozzy Osbourne









Even before Jimmy Page joined Led Zeppelin, he’d already built a reputation as a stellar session musician and was never short of work. Since the group split, he’s sporadically popped up with everyone from P Diddy to Leona Lewis, but, surprisingly, Page didn’t accept the call of Ozzy Osbourne.

The invitation from Osbourne to Page was brought to light by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who assisted the Black Sabbath frontman on his new album, Patient Number 9. They wanted to bring together the ‘Holy Trinity’ of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, who all played with The Yardbirds, but the latter wasn’t interested in the potential collaboration.

Recalling the momewnt, Smith said on the Talk Is Jericho podcast: “Eric Clapton plays a wah-wah fucking Cream type solo. We’re like, ‘Eric can you solo on this song? Wah-wah please! Eric, what do you think about this with the wah-wah?’ And that’s his fucking thing, so he’s soloing all over this other track. And then Jeff Beck is on two songs. We tried to get Jimmy Page, we wanted the holy trinity, but I don’t think Jimmy plays too much anymore.”

Osbourne later confirmed this to be true and confessed he’s unsure if Page “plays anymore”. Detailing further, he added: “But I never heard from him. Maybe he’d lost his phone or something”. However, Page is far from retired, and his reasoning for ignoring Osbourne’s call is that the terms of collaboration didn’t meet his criteria.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” Page told Classic Rock earlier this year when asked about his future plans. “It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence soundbite, and then if it doesn’t materialize, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’ So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

In the same interview, Page also confirmed Osbourne did contact him. However, as soon as he discovered it would be recorded remotely rather than in person, the Led Zeppelin guitarist knew it wasn’t a project destined for him. He added: “I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

The idea of recording in a studio in London by himself and sending an audio file over online to Los Angeles was not something that Page wanted to pursue. If Ozzy asked Page to record in the same room as him and feed off his energy, he’d potentially have agreed to contribute to Patient Number 9, but unfortunately, that was never proposed.