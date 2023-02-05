The real reason why E.T. eats Reece’s Pieces









Before The Fabelmans became Steven Spielberg’s most personal movie, strangely, it was the cosmic tale E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that was most inspired by the childhood of the esteemed filmmaker. Telling the story of a lonely young boy who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a curious brown bulbous alien, Spielberg’s 1982 movie is often considered to be his very best, showing off his storytelling proficiency and remarkable scope for cinematic spectacle.

Arriving on earth in a vast spacecraft, the titular alien is abandoned by his impatient family, who flee back into space after being pursued by federal agents, leaving ‘E.T’ to fend for himself. Eventually, he comes into contact with a young boy, Elliot (Henry Thomas), and his family, with the two forming a close bond as they evade the authorities and engage in an unlikely coming-of-age tale.

The alien is not a mere rubber suit, however, with E.T. having special abilities, levitating objects around the family home as well as creating psychic links between himself, Elliot, Gertie and Michael. Still, despite his supernatural abilities, Elliot’s supernatural friend turned out to have a cheeky sweet tooth like the rest of us, famously becoming fond of the delicate peanut butter candies, Reese’s Pieces.

So, how exactly did one of the world’s tastiest chocolate snacks become a key part of Spielberg’s classic movie? Turns out, the whole thing was a massive missed opportunity for Mars Incorporated.

Appearing in one key scene, when Elliott lures the alien with a trail of the mini candies, Spielberg originally intended for this iconic moment to involve M&Ms. The only reason they never ended up in the movie was that Mars Incorporated, who own M&Ms, refused to give the filmmaker permission to use the multi-coloured chocolates. As a result, Spielberg chose Reese’s Pieces as a replacement.

Hershey Foods, who own Reese’s Pieces, struck a deal to promote the movie, dedicating $1 million to advertising, all whilst Universal allowed them to feature the titular alien in their visual media. Earning close to $800 million at the box office from a budget of just $10.5 million, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial became a significant hit and, as a result, sales for Reese’s Pieces jumped 85% in the weeks following its release in June 1982.

Remarkably, the film and candy are still inextricably linked, with the deal between the movie and the food company being one of the most successful examples of product placement in movie history. Its success can only really be matched by 2000s CastAway, which promoted FedEx and Wilson, as well as the James Bond franchise, which has long-held ties with the likes of Aston Martin, Omega and Heineken.

More than an extraterrestrial being and a great friend to Elliot, it turns out that E.T. was also a savvy businessman, helping Hershey’s see a tidy profit whilst he got a generous helping of the sweet, peanut-based snack.