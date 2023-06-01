The reason why John Lennon hated John Wayne









There were several public figures that John Lennon was not the biggest fan of, but it looks as though one of his most hated was the actor John Wayne. Wayne was a stalwart of macho Hollywood and had made more than a few racist comments during his lifetime, so it’s unsurprising to learn that Lennon was not his biggest admirer.

Lennon made a reference to Wayne when discussing his distaste for a lyric in a Neil Young song, ‘My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue). On that track, Young famously sings, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away,” but Lennon took great issue with the way Young appeared to be venerating famous figures who passed away and had little else to offer other than their former works.

“I don’t appreciate the worship of dead Sid Vicious or of dead James Dean or dead John Wayne,” he said in 1980. “It’s the same thing. Making Sid Vicious a hero, Jim Morrison — it’s garbage to me. I worship the people who survive. Gloria Swanson. Greta Garbo.”

“I don’t want Sean worshipping John Wayne or Johnny Rotten or Sid Vicious,” he added. “What do they teach you? Nothing. Death.” In light of Lennon’s early passing, perhaps there is a twinge of irony to these words, seeing as Lennon became one of the most venerated musicians of all time after his early death shortly after making such a statement.

But there’s still more to be had when it comes to Lennon’s seeming hatred of John Wayne. Back in 1969, he called out Wayne because his films seemed to champion warfare at a time when one simply couldn’t escape conflict in any part of the world.

“Don’t you see that they sell war all the time, that Hollywood sold war and still is selling war?” he said. “That John Wayne has been selling war since I was a kid?” Lennon’s beliefs were, of course, diametrically opposed to war, and he did all he could to try and use his status to prevent it, to “give peace a chance” instead.

After Wayne died in 1979, Lennon fired shots at Wayne again, pointing out the fact that his fans appeared to claim that Wayne had somehow beaten cancer. “They’re saying John Wayne conquered cancer — he whipped it like a man,” he said. “You know, I’m sorry that he died and all that — I’m sorry for his family — but he didn’t whip cancer. It whipped him.”

Ouch. So rather than Lennon merely having a bone to pick with Wayne over the way his films promoted warfare and the fact that he was venerated as a public figure in a way he didn’t want his son to view him, Lennon seemed to have a deep hatred for Wayne, going so far as to publicly disrespect him after his death.