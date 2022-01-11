'The Raid' remake is in the works and will be produced by Michael Bay









If you thought remakes of foreign films were a thing of the past, think again, as one of the most disappointing pieces of news in recent memory reveals that Netflix is planning a reimagining of the modern action classic, The Raid. With the original director Gareth Evans taking an executive producer role along with the notoriously bombastic filmmaker Michael Bay as producer, the film will be helmed by The Hitman’s Bodyguard director, Patrick Hughes.

Originally released in 2011, The Raid is an Indonesian action, thriller starring Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim and Donny Alamsyah, following a S.W.A.T team who become trapped in a block of flats after being overrun by a ruthless mobster. Recognised as one of the best action movies of the 21st century, Welsh director Gareth Evans went on to helm the folk horror Apostle as well as the violent mobster series, Gangs of London for Sky.

The film’s remake will be set in Philadelphia’s drug-troubled “Badlands”, according to the exclusive report from Deadline, and will follow an elite undercover task force who are sent to catch a dangerous kingpin. As the producers for the new film announced, “We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre”.

After a long negotiation for the project, Netflix has picked up the brand new remake, with no news as to the film’s current production status. Despite not having a hit to his name, director Patrick Hughes has inexplicably become one of the most sought after filmmakers in all of Hollywood having made The Hitman’s Bodyguard, its sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard as well as the upcoming Expendables 3.

Check out the trailer for the original Raid below and let’s all try and forget a remake is happening at all.