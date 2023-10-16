The Queen songs written by John Deacon









John Deacon just might be the most mysterious man in music. The humble Queen bassist has written some of the biggest songs in pop music history. However, you’d do well to recognise him on a high street these days. He was the secret weapon in one of the loudest, proudest rock bands ever, and yet, he is also the definitive ‘Quiet One’ in music.

His output within the band even typified this dichotomy. As Brian May explains: “John didn’t write that many songs, but when he did – as with ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ and ‘I Want To Break Free’ – they were big, big hits. ‘You’re My Best Friend’ became one of the most-played tracks on American radio.“

The group always functioned as a band, which was just as well, because otherwise, some of the biggest hits in radio history might have resigned to Deacon’s shy notebook. “John was a dark horse, generally the quiet guy in Queen,“ May continues. “We would ask him sometimes, ‘Have you got anything, John?’ and he was very self-effacing about what he had written. ‘You’re My Best Friend’ was about his lovely lady wife.”

His earnest approach brought a sentimentality to the bombast of Queen. His simple understanding of pop structures allowed the band to anchor their histrionics to a backbone of solid melody. In this regard, basslines were only part of the battle, and while Deacon might have been quiet, he always chipped in with the songwriting, citing: “If I’d just been a bass player all my life with the band, I wouldn’t be as satisfied … I only consider that as part of what I do”.

However, he hung this up entirely when the band initially called it a day following the death of Freddie Mercury. The bassist not only left the music industry for good after that tragedy, but settled into a more reclusive life. Roger Taylor explained that “[Deacon]’s completely retired from any kind of social contact” and even went as far as to describe him as “a little fragile”.

The spoils of his songwriting contributions have certainly afforded him plenty of comfort in this venture. He may have turned his back on the creative side of music, but he’s certainly got a cool fortune and a brimming back catalogue to his name to stand as testimony to his unique contribution.

What Queen songs did John Deacon write?

While the bassist has songwriting credits for a slew of tracks with the band, below showcases the songs where Deacon is listed as the lead songwriter.

‘I Want to Break Free’

‘You’re My Best Friend’

‘Spread Your Wings’

‘Back Chat’

‘Friends Will Be Friends’

‘Another One Bites the Dust’

‘Misfire’

‘You and I’