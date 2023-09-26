The private letter John Lennon wrote to Waylon Jennings









In 2014, Guernsey’s Auctions sold a letter, only a handful of lines long, for $7,500. It was part of a liquidation of over 2,000 pieces from Waylon Jennings’ estate. The country singer’s vast collection boasted lots of curiosities, but the handwritten note from none other than John Lennon himself proved to be one of the most interesting.

In Jennings’ biography, the letter was briefly mentioned. The 1996 book gave no context for their relationship, simply stating: “A Beatle writes”. It created confusion, given the two were bonafide stars, but musically were worlds apart. Jennings was considered one of the pioneers of the outlaw movement in country music, having rallied against the Nashville establishment that wound up dictating what country “should” sound like. Whereas Lennon was a commercial favourite, his success with The Beatles was so massive it’s almost too obvious to state.

Despite their apparent differences, the two artists had a lot in common. Buddy Holly was a significant shared influence, given his evident hand in the early Beatles sound. Lennon said in Anthology that Holly was “the first one that we were really aware of in England who could play and sing at the same time – not just strum, but actually play the licks”. Jennings himself could testify to Holly’s ability, given he had spent time playing bass in The Crickets alongside him.

But as Jennings revealed in a 1996 interview, the two had never imagined they’d get on. “I met John Lennon, and we were cutting up and everything at one of the Grammy things,” he said. “And I said, ‘Man, you’re funny. I didn’t know you were funny,’ I said, ‘I thought you were some kind of mad guy or something like that.’”

Lennon’s dry response was: “Listen, people in England think you shoot folks.” Essentially, when Jennings was recording early on in his career, a disdain for session players playing pickup notes led him to bring out a Colt Buntline revolver and declare: “The first guy that I hear use a pickup note, I’m going to shoot his fingers off!”

Reports starting flooding through the British music press that he’d bought a gun to a session, but for all of his outlaw reputation, he and Lennon got on great. “Twas good ta meetya!” Lennon wrote in the letter, which seemed to reference an unreleased mystery song that Lennon had invited him to try out: “I should have released it as a single myself, but I left it to late… but it aint for someone else…”

From the clumsy misspelling of Jennings’ name: “Dear Wayland (sorry about that),” to his inclusion of his Liverpudlian twang in his writing, the letter remains an intimate look at their unlikely friendship.

