'The Power of the Dog' voted the best film of 2021 by 187 critics









Though 2021 may now be far behind us, until the Academy Awards have taken place, the previous year of cinema remains as relevant as the one currently taking place. With the likes of The Power of the Dog, Dune, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story each competing to take home the top prize of Best Picture, it is up to the 9,362 voting members of the Academy as to who will be awarded the ceremony’s most coveted awards.

Though the Oscars may officially recognise the finest films of the year as voted by a professional panel, the recently released critics survey has revealed which film earned the number one spot according to the popular media. With 187 critics and journalists voting on what they thought were the best films of 2021, it is Jane Campion’s awards contender The Power of the Dog that has come out on top.

Taking the top spot by a considerable margin, voters from such publications as Indie Wire, Variety, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Entertainment Weekly from several countries across the world chose the film for its pertinent genre-questioning properties. Though Campion’s film took the top spot, it was joined in the top five by Memoria, The Worst Person in the World, Licorice Pizza and Drive My Car.

Campion’s modern revisionist Western tells the story of an intimidating rancher who holds a tight chokehold over his family and stars the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Thomasin McKenzie. Pulling away from the rest of the pack of Academy Award nominees it is becoming increasingly likely that Jane Campion’s film will take home the night’s top prize.