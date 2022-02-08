'The Power of the Dog' kicks off the awards season









Jane Campion has delivered a statement with her latest film The Power of the Dog which has continued to garner nominations and accolades since the beginning of this awards season. Widely touted as one of the best films of 2021, Campion returned to the director’s chair after a long break and showed everyone that she is still at the top of her game.

Thanks to the film’s availability on a streaming platform as large as Netflix, The Power of the Dog was also exposed to an incredibly large audience pool who have come away with positive sentiments about Netflix’s efforts to improve their lineups. Looking back, it definitely seems like selecting The Power of the Dog was one of the best decisions that the streaming giant made.

The story revolves around two rich, ranch-owning brothers, with Benedict Cumberbatch starring alongside the likes of Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. For this role, Cumberbatch delved so deep into method acting that he was reportedly rude with Dunst throughout the production process and even body-shamed Plemons at one point while he was in character.

It seems like that method acting has paid off for Cumberbatch at least because he ended up winning the Best Actor of the Year Award at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. The Power of the Dog won big, securing the top prize for Best Film, Best Director for Campion as well as Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Prior to this, The Power of the Dog had already surpassed the previous Netflix record for most Best Film nominations which was held by Roma. Now it looks like Campion’s latest project will also break records in the number of accolades it picks up as we properly enter the Awards season this year.

Watch the new trailer for The Power of the Dog below.