The Posies split up amid sexual misconduct allegations against Ken Stringfellow









Ken Stringfellow has been accused of sexual misconduct resulting in the breakup of his band, The Posies, according to reports in Seattle's KOUW.

The musician, who has also played as part of R.E.M. and Big Star, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women. Fellow members of The Posies have said they are in the process of breaking up in light of the allegations.

Stringfellow is accused by a former partner of having “forcibly had sex with her in a men’s room at a hotel in San Francisco”. Whilst other reports state that a partner awoke to find that Stringfellow had begun having non-consensual sex with her. Further reports by a third woman describe an abusive relationship with Stringfellow that began back in 2015.

KUOW contacted seven other previous partners of The Posies musician, four of which said that he had bitten them without consent, one of which was his ex-wife Kim Warnick, a member of both Visqueen and the Fastbacks.

Stringfellow released his own statement to KUOW, reading: “I have never been into anything kinky, into anything rough. I experienced extreme violence firsthand as a teen. I’m sensitive to aggression, and it’s not something I can be around. I am not down with violence. I don’t want to hurt anyone, ever.”

Adding: “I would never want to harm anyone with whom I have a relationship – sexual or otherwise. Consent has been the foundation of every sexual relationship I’ve had, and violence has never been a part of any of those relationships. It simply is not who I am as a person who respects women.”

See the full report, below.

Three women have accused @KenStringfellow, of the @theposies and REM, of sexual misconduct. Stringfellow “categorically” denied these allegations.https://t.co/IZfgt5oki2 — KUOW Public Radio (@KUOW) October 25, 2021