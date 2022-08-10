The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72









The Pogues have announced that longtime bassist Darryl Hunt has died aged 72. “We are saddened beyond words,” the Irish band wrote in a statement. A cause of death has not been released as yet.

In a heartfelt statement, Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan wrote: “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really great person and friend and a great bass player. May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss, and blessings to all of the Pogues and to his family and friends, love Shane.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Spider Stacy also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees.”

The Pogues’ Twitter profile posted a black-and-white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, paying tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song ‘Love You Till the End’ (written by Hunt) with: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath/ I love you till the end.”

Hunt was born in Hampshire on May 4th 1950. Before he joined The Pogues as a bassist in 1986, the musician and songwriter was part of the pub rock bands Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.

He was involved in The Pogues’ prominent work of the late 1980s, including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God, which featured the Christmas hit ‘Fairytale Of New York’, which is often regarded as the greatest festive hit to have never reached number one.

Hunt featured in the Celtic-inspired band’s material up to their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996 and holds writing credits for several songs, including ‘Love You ‘Till The End’.

The Pogues were one of the most successful Irish pop acts of the 20th century. They comprised MacGowan, Hunt, Stacy, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods and many other collaborators throughout their history.

