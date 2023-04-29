The Pink Floyd album that causes Roger Waters regret: “It’s just something I live with”









It is well known that the 1979 Pink Floyd album, The Wall, hastened the end of the band’s classic lineup. Reflecting this, during production, keyboardist Richard Wright was fired by creative mastermind Roger Waters, only staying on as a salaried musician as Waters tightened his grip on proceedings.

Whilst The Wall wasn’t the definitive end of the classic Pink Floyd lineup, as that came in the form of 1983’s The Final Cut, in what was Waters’ final album with the group, it exacerbated the situation, with Waters an increasingly atomised figure.

The story goes that as the rest of the group focused on other things, Waters began writing the material for The Wall, with the concept album following a jaded rockstar, based on himself and the band’s former frontman and songwriter, Syd Barrett. Waters composed most of the record, with Gilmour co-writing ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘Young Lust’ and ‘Run Like Hell’, and producer Bob Ezrin receiving a writing credit on ‘The Trial’.

After The Wall was released, the tension between Waters and the rest of the band rose, with him staying in different hotels from them when touring it. A few years later, after 1983’s The Final Cut was released and Roger Waters’ 1984 debut solo album The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking arrived, The Wall would become a sticky topic in the acrimonious schism between him and Pink Floyd.

As all fans know, the feuding between Waters and Gilmour continues to this day. Much of this can be traced back to the ill will sowed by Waters when he brought High Court proceedings against Pink Floyd in 1986 in an effort to formally dissolve them, labelling the group a “spent force creatively”. As Gilmour and Mason wanted to continue as Pink Floyd, Waters failed in his objective, with both sides eventually reaching an agreement in 1987.

As part of this detente, Waters kept the copyright to the concept of The Wall, as he wrote most of the album. However, Waters wasn’t totally pleased with the outcome, as The Wall was still associated with Pink Floyd and not him. After all, the masterpiece was his.

In 1990, after the Berlin Wall fell the previous year, Waters held the now-iconic live show The Wall – Live In Berlin, which featured several distinctions from Pink Floyd’s production. Despite over 350,000 people attending the show, and all-star guests such as Joni Mitchell, Scorpions, Tim Curry and members of The Band, he still couldn’t shake the feeling that the album was associated with Pink Floyd and that nobody knew what it was really about.

That year, Waters sat down with Q Magazine and was asked if The Wall – Live In Berlin was a display of force pointed at Gilmour and Mason. Here, he outlined his great regret that The Wall is misunderstood and remembered as a Pink Floyd album and not his. “No, it’s not top that!” Waters said. “But it certainly will be most gratifying that a few more people in the world will understand that The Wall is my work and always has been. There must be an element of that.”

“Though after hearing them at Knebworth, I don’t think I should worry,” he added. “They haven’t got the faintest idea of what it’s about. But then they never did. Still, most of the audience for this show will probably think it’s Pink Floyd anyway. The attachment to the brand name is limpet-like. It’s just something I live with.”