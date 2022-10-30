The perfect day described by Keanu Reeves will improve your life









When you think Keanu Reeves has maxed out on being the best man in Hollywood, he proves us wrong. From surprising British couples at their weddings to being gushed about by everyone from Richard Linklater to Halle Berry, to say the man has made a mark on the world would be a tremendous understatement. Affectionately labelled ‘The internet’s boyfriend’, Reeves is as cherished as our late majesty, and his legions of fans are always willing to have his back.

That’s why we were left dumbfounded when Friends star Matthew Perry criticised The Matrix and John Wick actor in his new reveal-all memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. His criticism of Reeves came when discussing the late River Phoenix, his costar in 1988’s A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, who also starred opposite Reeves in Gus Van Sant’s critically acclaimed 1991 outing, My Own Private Idaho.

“The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, River Phoenix,” Perry writes. “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

You can’t argue with the above point, but Perry swiftly found himself in the crosshairs of Reeves fans worldwide with the following postulation: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes — no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

This is clearly Matthew Perry’s problem, as Reeves has done more to make the world a better place than almost all of his Hollywood costars combined. Whilst his acting has been dubious at points, he’s invariably backed it up with an interesting character and a commitment to making everyone feel good, no matter their status. Added to this, he’s also a connoisseur of great music, which, again, not many of his standing can claim to be.

Espousing an almost otherworldy cool, for a long time now, Reeves has set the standard of how everyone should live their life, from his views on music to helping strangers out. He has given us many stellar pointers over the years, but his best came in describing the perfect day, which is so good, even his doubters will find it hard not to get on his side.

The Point Break star said: “You have some morning sex, eat a great breakfast, go for a motorcycle ride, come back, swim, have more sex, eat some more, hang out for a little bit, maybe do some reading, go see a movie, have more sex, go to the bar, have a couple of drinks, see some friends, take a motorcycle ride, get home, hang out a little bit, then have more sex. That’s a pretty good day.”

The perfect day according to Keanu Reeves 🤌pic.twitter.com/wHHszJunPT — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) October 27, 2022