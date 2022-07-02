The Paul McCartney song loved by The Carpenters









Paul McCartney and The Carpenters had some surface-level connections. Both acts were guilty of making occasional soft rock schlock, but both McCartney and the Carpenter siblings were highly skilled musicians who could play multiple genres as well.

The Carpenters even took on The Beatles on a couple of different occasions, most notably on their recorded versions of ‘Ticket to Ride’ and ‘Help!’. Those covers weren’t especially inspired, but they proved to be useful in solidifying their Beatlemaniac bona fides. Since the Carpenters and McCartney were highly successful acts in the 1970s, there was a chance that they could have come into contact with each other at some point.

As it turned out, the Carpenters did indeed reach out to McCartney, but not to geek out over any Beatles songs. Instead, the brother and sister were complimentary to McCartney over one of his newer songs when they called him in 1974.

“I remember Richard and Karen Carpenter ringing me up to tell me about ‘Jet’ – they were like the last people on Earth I thought who’d like ‘Jet’!” McCartney told Clash Magazine. “But they were like, ‘Oh, great record, man!’ So, you know, it was actually resonating with people.”

McCartney needed a bit of a boost from ‘Jet’ – although he landed two number one singles with ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’ and ‘My Love’, the former Beatle had taken a critical beating during the first years of his solo career. ‘Jet’, and later the Band on the Run album, would help restore McCartney’s critical acclaim during the mid-1970s.

The Carpenters, meanwhile, were never critical darlings the way that McCartney was but still managed to have a hell of a career. That included three number one hits in the US, including a remarkable run of landing 21 consecutive singles in the top 40 between 1970 and 1976. They might not have equal standing nowadays, but make no mistake: Paul McCartney and the Carpenters were contemporaries at the very top of the pop mountain in the mid-1970s.

Check out ‘Jet’ down below.