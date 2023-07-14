The only role Jennifer Lawrence was “truly devastated” not to get









These days, Jennifer Lawrence can pick and choose whatever roles she wants. The Academy Award-winning actor has had a wide variety of acting parts over the years, including humanistic turns in Silver Linings Playbook, polarising performances in mother!, and most recently gonzo comedic roles in No Hard Feelings, but it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the characters that Lawrence helms.

That being said, just like every other actor in Hollywood, there was a time when Lawrence was doing an endless cycle of auditions. While sitting down with Howard Stern in 2018, Lawrence revealed that one of the biggest roles that she never got was in the Twilight film adaptations. Although Lawrence doesn’t specify which part she was up for, she did reveal that her own ignorance regarding the source material might have cost her the job.

“I didn’t really know what it was,” Lawrence explained. “When you audition when you’re a run-of-the-mill actor – we’re all auditioning for all sorts of things – you just get like five pages and they’re like, ‘Act, monkey!’ When it came out I was like, ‘Hot damn! Woah.'”

Still, Lawrence wasn’t too put out that she didn’t end up in Twilight. Instead, there was another film that Lawrence felt like she truly lost out on. “Emma Stone and I actually had this conversation once, because we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly,” Lawrence said.

“She got one thing that I was dying for,” Lawrence claimed. “But the one thing that really killed me, like the only time that I’ve been truly devastated by losing an audition because most of the time you’re like, ‘Aw, wasn’t meant to be, move on, what can you do?’, was at Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.“

“That one devastated me,” Lawrence explained. “[Mia Wasikowska] was perfect and amazing and I couldn’t have had a British accent.” Lawrence got her own tentpole franchise with The Hunger Games film series. “I knew it was going to be a life-changer, I knew,” Lawrence said. “The other fear was only being known for that character.”

By the time Lawrence was making No Hard Feelings, it was other actors who had to audition around her. Check out Lawrence discussing the roles that she missed out on down below.