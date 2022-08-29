The only David Bowie song that Keith Richards actually liked









Rolling Stones guitarist and perpetual high seas pirate impersonator Keith Richards once proudly proclaimed: “You’ve got the sun, you’ve got the moon, and you’ve got the Rolling Stones.” Apparently, you’ve also got naff, cocky, hackneyed quotes, but we won’t hold that against them too much. The rocker backs himself more than a match-fixing boxer to take a fall, but he rarely affords any of his contemporaries that same complimentary liberty.

When it comes to David Bowie, however, like a man rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, he failed to grasp things entirely. He is not alone in missing the point when it comes to Bowie, in fact, ‘The Starman’ almost seemed to weave the trap himself, and a slew of people have fallen into it.

“It’s all pose. It’s all fucking posing,” Richards once scathingly asserted. “It’s nothing to do with music. He knows it too.” The rock ‘n’ roll pirate was not quite Jack Sparrow on this occasion, he was more akin to Captain Obvious. He’s got an eye patch, neck-high boots, hair the colour of hot ash, and a shirt made of moondust on Keith, of course, it’s all pose. That’s the brilliance of it, Bowie subverted the posturing of rock ‘n’ roll and made it interstellar.

How many people had the creative ingenuity to pose as an androgynous alien rather than another cliched snarling rock star? The Rolling Stones are all pose and they’re all the better for it. Sam Shephard rightly said about the masterful Bob Dylan, “Dylan has invented himself. He’s made himself up from scratch… He’s not the first one to have invented himself, but he’s the first one to have invented Dylan.” That’s an invention that changed the world and The Stones would’ve been nowhere without it.

The difference is, when Bowie came along, rock ‘n’ roll was in need of new moulds, and he provided some of the most enthralling bombastic ones in history. And in due time, Richards himself would even start to see the wood amongst the trees when it came to Bowie, eventually calling him “a true original in everything he did”.

Nevertheless, he never became an express fan and the Hunk Dory masterpiece ‘Changes’ is the only song he really liked. “I can’t think of anything else he’s done that would make my hair stand up,” he said in a backhanded compliment of the track. In fact, he even said he was “not a huge fan” and that ‘Changes’ was just about the only song he could remember—a notion that perhaps says more about Richards than Bowie’s oeuvre.

