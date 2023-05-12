The only celebrity to have five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame









Ever since the emergence of Hollywood at the dawn of the 20th century, the rolling hills of the iconic LA landscape have played home to the world’s most popular movie industry, producing thousands of successful movies and even more influential actors, directors, screenwriters and more. These individuals became a permanent fixture of Hollywood in 1960 when the Walk of Fame began its construction, immortalising the names of countless icons in glamourous concrete.

With five traditional categories that artists can be enshrined; film, television, music, radio, and theatre/live performance, truly anyone from the industry has the chance to have their name on the boulevard. Whilst the walk includes a number of typical names, including Sandra Bullock, Quentin Tarantino, John Wayne and Walt Disney, it also has various, more unpredictable stars, such as Muhammad Ali, Bugs Bunny, Godzilla, Hugh Hefner, Donald Trump and The Simpsons.

With there being five different categories, however, it’s possible for artists to claim multiple stars for various achievements, with the likes of Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Jack Benny being among 30 people with three stars. Though despite the long and illustrious history of the industry, there remains only one artist who has claimed a star in each of the five categories.

This unique feat was achieved by Gene Autry, the singing cowboy who rose to popularity in the late 1920s and saw success through the mid-20th century. However, singing wasn’t his only talent, Autry starred in his first movie, In Old Santa Fe, in 1934, and went on to take part in over 90 productions, all whilst having a major presence in the music, radio, television and live performance industries.

To this day, Autry remains the only artist to have five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with several others holding on to four. The quartet who have each earned four stars include the American comedian Bob Hope, the singer, actor and TV host Roy Rogers, the iconic actor and popular singer Tony Martin, and finally, Mickey Rooney, the celebrated actor who starred in such classics as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World.

The majority of the rest of Hollywood is forced to deal with the fact that they only have one measly star on the boulevard, which, granted, is one more than any of us will see in our lifetime.

Still, there remains a baffling number of iconic Hollywood names who are yet to receive a star, with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Clint Eastwood and Al Pacino.

Take a look at a classic clip of Gene Autry if you’ve never heard of the only person to have five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.