The only actors to have worked with Stanley Kubrick more than once

While Stanley Kubrick is undeniably one of the most iconic directors in film history, many find it challenging to recall actors closely linked to him. This is primarily because, despite helming some of the greatest cinematic masterpieces, he rarely collaborated with the same actors or ensemble more than once. Nevertheless, there are three actors who had the distinct privilege of working with the director on multiple occasions.

Kubrick is renowned for orchestrating some of the most iconic performances in cinematic history, yet he didn’t cultivate a recurring ensemble of actors that he would frequently collaborate with. There are only three actors who had the unique privilege of working with Kubrick on multiple occasions: Peter Sellers, who appeared in Lolita and Dr. Strangelove; Kirk Douglas, featured in Paths of Glory and Spartacus; and Sterling Hayden, who acted in The Killing and also Dr. Strangelove.

However, these instances occurred relatively early in Kubrick’s career. After Dr. Strangelove, he never engaged with a high-profile celebrity more than once. That said, some lesser-known character actors do reappear in Kubrick’s filmography, often in minor yet crucial roles. Notably, A Clockwork Orange and Barry Lyndon each feature several familiar faces, but only two actors managed to secure roles in more than two Kubrick films.

These two character actors, Joe Turkle and Philip Stone, primarily inhabited supporting roles and had their journeys with Kubrick culminate in The Shining. Across three collaborations with the director, they also portrayed a variety of intriguing characters. Turkle’s association with the director began in minor roles, initially as a gangster heavy in The Killing and a year later as an innocent soldier in Paths of Glory.

Dr Strangelove, which includes both Sellers and Hayden, is one of Kubrick’s only comedies. However, even so, it arrived as some sort of accident. Originally conceived as a dramatic adaptation loosely inspired by the suspense novel Red Alert, the direction of the film took an unexpected turn during the first draft of the script. Kubrick, along with a co-writer, began to see the humourous aspects of the situation and decided to transform the narrative into a satirical comedy.

For those familiar with the film, it’s evident its sexual themes are employed ironically throughout the narrative. Characters find themselves either driven or hindered by their personal sexual concerns when faced with life-or-death decisions. The film openly plays with the notion that war may be rooted in unconscious sexual rivalry or exaggerated machismo, pushing this idea to the point of farcical satire.

Lolita was also sprinkled with elements of comedy — an interesting choice, given the film’s source material. However, Kubrick employs such choices with all of the prowess of a seasoned director, with the addition of peculiar, edgy humour tinged with horror, delivered in a way that very few could pull off. Naturally, Kubrick’s intuition was correct: the source novel was intended to be both humorous and darkly tragic. In a 1959 interview, Vladimir Nabokov mentioned that writing the book was enjoyable, although the type most probably wouldn’t really comprehend.

Actors who worked with Stanley Kubrick more than once: