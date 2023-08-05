The only 117 songs that have now been certified diamond









They say there is no money in the music industry these days, but that is a blatant falsehood. We are listening to more music now than ever before in the Spotify age – a recent IFPI report revealed that we are listening to an average of 20.1 hours of music each week – and while streaming might have made the profit shares much more marginal, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a tonne of money to be made from the newly expanded market.

Evidence for this comes from the fact that 116 of the 117 certified diamond songs have only achieved that status since 2013. The only track that came before Justin Bieber’s gear-changing ‘Baby’ was Elton John’s proto-viral hit ‘Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind’. Strangely, even Elton’s effort is indicative of the trend that lay ahead. The song was catapulted into the history books owing to the death of Princess Diana; now, a great number of hits are tied to something beyond the music.

Thus, the fact that 2015 seemed to be a turning point for the diamond division, whereby the number of certified songs hitting the ten million mark needed to become diamond went from three to seven in the space of 12 and continued to grow from thereon exponentially; is not simply to do to the accelerating impact of easy, cheap streaming, but also the sharing platform of social media. This has meant that the pop charts are now more commercial than ever before.

Amid the rampant rise of diamond hits is a factor indicative of the modern commercial inclination: 36 of the songs either feature another named artist or are shared collaborations. In essence, this is a type of creative networking. It brings together two artists, not only making songs ‘a bigger deal’ but also conglomerating two fanbases so a song has a wider instant audience to launch it. Previously, this method was very, very rare, and while ‘featuring’ is also a tenet of rap which helps to explain its rise, it is also tied to this commercial trick.

Furthermore, it is also glaring that the list is more a selection of modern ‘fads’ more so than the biggest hits of all time. With the exception of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Queen – who were propelled to diamond status thanks to a recent movie – huge acts from bygone eras fail to make the diamond league. This showcases that modern commerciality is driven by social trends rather than the music itself. This is precisely why many labels found themselves in disputes with artists by forcing them to try and create viral TikToks to launch a song.

Moreover, once a song is firmly planted in the public eye, it usually gains evergreen sales. Take, for instance, ‘Fireflies’ by Owl City – one of the few solo-written songs to crack the list – which was released in 2009 but only made it to diamond in 2023. Its steady accumulation comes from the fact that its recurring presence on social media and on external sources means that it is constantly being introduced to new audiences and generations.

And finally, the data also shows that cross-over appeal is a huge driving factor. The two biggest hitters on the list are Post Malone with five diamond singles and Bruno Mars with six. Both of these stars are not typical of any given genre. Post Malone could just as easily crop up in the record collection of a country fan as someone who favours rap. Likewise, Bruno Mars is often collaborating in such a way that he spreads his voice beyond his typical pop stylings. Most importantly of all, they also know how to craft a catchy hook which is a sentiment that will forever dominate the RIAA charts.

