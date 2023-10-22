The one Taylor Lautner movie which killed his career









At the turn of the millennium, Hollywood was rife with fresh faces eager to make their mark on the silver screen. Among this crowd of hopefuls, Taylor Lautner stood out. With a combination of dashing good looks and undeniable charisma, Lautner’s entry into the world of cinema seemed like that of a budding superstar. From minor roles in television to his initial outings in films, he displayed a clear trajectory towards top-tier stardom.

However, his catapult to true international fame came with one particular role: Jacob Black in the globally celebrated Twilight franchise. Jacob’s emotional journey was compelling as the shape-shifting werewolf hopelessly in love with Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) while rivalling vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). From a friendly companion to a rejected lover and eventually to a protective figure in the story’s conclusion, it showcased Lautner’s range as an actor and solidified his position as a teenage heartthrob.

While the Twilight series brought fame to all its principal actors, Pattinson and Stewart truly capitalised on the momentum. Stewart’s post-Twilight resume boasts critically acclaimed performances, while Pattinson embarked on an impressively diverse career. Pattinson’s trajectory has been nothing short of mesmerising from enthralling performances in indie films to collaborations with heavyweights like Christopher Nolan and the Safdie brothers. His most recent coup, donning the cowl for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, only solidified his reputation as one of the industry’s most chameleonic talents.

But while Pattinson and Stewart’s stars continued to ascend, Lautner’s seemed to wane – despite demonstrating himself as just as much as a cinephile as they were. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t his association with Twilight that impacted his career, but another film: Abduction. Released in 2011, this action thriller placed Lautner in the lead role, intending to mould him as the new action sensation. On paper, this seemed like the logical next step. In reality, it was anything but.

In retrospect, it’s clear that Abduction wasn’t just a movie; it was a litmus test for Lautner’s viability as a leading man. Sadly, both the box office figures and the reviews were harshly unfavourable. The movie was criticised for its lacklustre plot, and Lautner’s performance was deemed particularly wooden. More than the film’s performance, the stark contrast of Lautner’s character in Abduction compared to Jacob Black possibly hurt him the most.

Unlike the layered and emotional Jacob, Lautner’s character in Abduction lacked depth, depriving him of the opportunity to truly showcase his acting chops. In an industry that is perhaps more about perception than it is about talent, Abduction seemed to have spelt the end of Lautner’s post-Twilight career before it even began.

While Lautner did feature in various projects, notably a major role in the second season of the British comedy Cuckoo, none achieved the colossal success or impact of Twilight. As things stand, it seems the limelight has dimmed on Lautner for the foreseeable future.