The one song Tool refuse to play live









There are very few bands as storied as Los Angeles outfit Tool. Led by the enigmatic frontman Maynard James Keenan and boasting guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey, their style is complex and cerebral, wherein experimentation is at the forefront of everything they do.

From utilising a range of strange compound time signatures to operating the Fibonacci sequences in their lyrics, the group have strived to push the boundaries of music, earning them legions of fans and detractors in equal measure.

Given that their style is so multifaceted, it’s no surprise that Tool have cited various acts as inspirations over the years, and each one account for the different elements of their sound. They draw on Swans as much as they do Joni Mitchell, Peter Gabriel as much as Sex Pistols and Melvins equally as King Crimson. Despite all of these artists being distinguishable, they are all innovators in some way, setting an example for Keenan and the band.

In fact, Tool have looked across the spectrum of popular culture for inspiration, and on the 1993 single ‘Prison Sex’, things got extremely real. Here, Keenan turned his gaze towards the allegations of sexual abuse within several global religious organisations. It has been said this was fuelled by his intense hatred of his devout Baptist upbringing with his mother and stepfather. He later labelled it an “intolerant and unworldly household”.

Before performing the track in November 1996 in Montreal, Canada, he explained: “This song is about recognising, identifying, the cycle of abuse within yourself. That’s the first step of the process: realisation; identifying. The next step is to work through it. But, this song is about the first step in the process, which is recognising.”

The Adam Jones-directed video is so stark in depicting child abuse that MTV stopped airing it after only a handful of viewings. Following this, the song became such a source of controversy that the last time Tool played it live was on October 19th, 2001.

It is said that it was mainly retired because of Keenan’s mother, Judith, who was deeply offended by the track due to her religion. Despite her protests, the theme made global headlines not long after the band retired the piece. In early 2002, The Boston Globe‘s Spotlight team produced a series of reports about historic child abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests, and trust in religious organisations hit an all-time low.

Given the substance of the song, since its release, it has been a fan favourite, with the calls for it to return to their set yet to lose impetus.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.