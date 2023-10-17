The one record Jack Antonoff calls “a truly perfect album”









There are only a handful of albums that the public has deemed perfect over the years. Even though works by the likes of Michael Jackson and The Beatles have been heralded as the most successful selling records both in their time and now, every musician will have those few personal gripes with albums that never sit that well with them. Although Jack Antonoff has been credited with works by the biggest stars in the world, he still considers one 1990s classic to be perfect.

As the final decade of the 20th century began, though, rock and roll did have much to be proud of. Throughout the first few months, the stench of hair metal was still clogging up the charts, with artists like Poison and Winger getting some of their final significant hits in the top ten. Once Nirvana came onto the scene, though, everything began to change.

Arriving out of nowhere in the rainy city of Seattle, Kurt Cobain created a movement with his music that was unlike anything anyone had ever heard. Playing from the heart and not relying on the traditional flash that came with most guitarists, Cobain was a force of nature all his own, inspiring the next generation of artists to pick up their instruments.

One such artist was named Rivers Cuomo, then trying to make a name for himself as a metal guitarist. Quickly throwing out his hairspray, Cuomo learned to embrace his nerdy tendencies when he put together Weezer. Singing songs about the wonders of playing Dungeons and Dragons and jamming with his friends in the garage, the band got the opportunity of a lifetime when working with Cars frontman Ric Ocasek on their first self-titled record.

Although the grunge wave had been dead for a few months when Weezer’s Blue Album was released, the sound of bright California sunshine became just what the rock world needed, with fans flocking to the band as the optimistic answer to grunge. The album had become a watershed moment for pop rock, and Antonoff was paying attention.

When discussing his musical upbringing, Antonoff would cite Weezer’s debut as one of the key memories that made him want to start a band, telling Rolling Stone, “The Blue Album is a truly perfect album. ‘The Sweater Song’ is one of the first things I remember hearing and feeling like, ‘This is my generation. This is my music’”.

Once Antonoff started working behind the scenes as a producer, it’s easy to see where he took the lessons that Cuomo instilled in him. While none of his work with the likes of Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey has sounded like the power pop superstars, Antonoff learned that no section of the song should ever sound boring, providing a bit of ear candy on every single melodic flourish of the song to make sure it’s as good as it can be.

When working on his own as the frontman of Bleachers, though, Antonoff was free to make music that sounded closer to what he had heard in his head. While not far off from Weezer’s original sound, Antonoff took his outfit in a direction that was geared towards heartland rock, pulling as much from Cuomo’s songbook as he did from Bruce Springsteen. Antonoff may be one of the cornerstone voices in pop music these days, but there’s a good chance he wouldn’t have blossomed without Weezer showing him the way first.