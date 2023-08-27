The one movie Paul Newman hated: “You see him in physical pain”









With his piercing blue eyes and unparalleled charisma, Paul Newman forged an iconic legacy in Hollywood. Shining in classic films such as Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and Cool Hand Luke, he honed a distinct brand of on-screen coolness that delighted audiences for over 40 years. However, every actor has a stain on their resume. For Newman, it was the 1974 blockbuster The Towering Inferno.

Centred around a massive skyscraper engulfed in flames during its opening ceremony, the film boasts a star-studded cast, with Newman playing the chief architect and Steve McQueen as the fire chief trying to save the trapped occupants, including Faye Dunaway, William Holden, and Fred Astaire. Directed by John Guillermin and produced by Irwin Allen, also known for another classic 1970s disaster film, The Poseidon Adventure, the film showcased cutting-edge special effects of its time.

Actor Ethan Hawke, however, firmly believes that Newman despised working on the project. Known primarily for his acting, Hawke has sat in the director’s chair on several occasions, but he made his television debut with his HBO documentary, The Last Movie Stars, which delved into the lives of Newman and Joanne Woodward, the original Hollywood power couple. Having spent years researching the actor, Hawke offers insights into Newman’s feelings about his roles – particularly The Towering Inferno.

Given Newman’s penchant for nuanced narratives and complex characters, working with the likes of Sidney Lumet and Martin Scorsese, the world of disaster films seemed an unlikely fit – especially one as grandiose and self-indulgent as The Towering Inferno. Hawke, reflecting on Newman’s stance, said: “Do I think he admired blockbusters and superhero movies? No, I don’t. He hated doing Towering Inferno. That was his idea of a giant sellout.”

The statement is telling. Newman, who had always sought roles that seemed to challenge him emotionally and intellectually, likely viewed the film as too much of a departure from the deep-rooted storytelling he admired. This “sellout”, as Hawke put it, wasn’t just about starring in a high-grossing blockbuster; it was about a film that possibly compromised his legacy as a ‘proper’ actor.

According to Hawke, Newman’s discomfort on set was so apparent that “You see him in physical pain in that movie”. This could be due to the film’s physically demanding nature, involving huge amounts of pyrotechnics and painstaking blocking to get the action right. Some have speculated it arose from the on-set tensions with McQueen, who had a reputation for having a large ego. Hawke maintains that it’s a sign of the actor’s shame in being involved.

Regardless, Newman accepted the role and the film was released. It’s easy to forget that even the biggest actors still have to prioritise a significant paycheck now and again. As Hawke puts it, “It’s still a job. You still have to put food on the table.”

