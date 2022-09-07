The one film that inspired Wes Anderson to start making movies









Wes Anderson’s career is built from stylised and eccentric visuals alongside melancholic themes. His beloved works- Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel are statements of his auteur stance.

The American filmmaker has received seven Academy Award nominations, as well as seven BAFTA nominations, with one win. He is also credited as a pivotal figure in the American Eccentric Cinema movement, and it is this branch that is recognised for its themes of ethics and quirky aesthetics.

Next up, Anderson is set to bring more to this cinematic movement with his live adaptation of Roald Dahl’s story collection, The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. The film is set for a Netflix release, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patal as leading stars.

With such a unique and acclaimed career, many fans wonder where Anderson derives his passion for filmmaking. During a 2015 interview, the Isle of Dogs director shared the films that sparked his desire to create his art.

Looking back to classic arthouse cinema, Anderson cited The 400 Blows as a pivotal moment in his artistic development. The film was released in 1959 and directed by film icon François Truffaut and, to many, it is a defining contribution to the French New Wave. This was a cinematic period characterised by real-life situations shown in uninterrupted takes.

In the film, a misunderstood boy (Jean-Pierre Leaud) struggles with his parents and teachers due to his rebellious behaviour. Anderson considers it one of his “favourite movies” of all time and a vital source of inspiration. The director revealed: “This movie, in particular, I think was one of the reasons I started thinking I would like to try to make movies”. This effect is ever-present in Anderson’s work. An echoing of Truffaut’s film can be found in Rushmore, as the film also explores themes of male adolescence.

There is also the semi-autobiographical style of the film, which Anderson himself inspired. The 400 Blows is a biographical presentation of 1950s France, exemplified by the authentic shooting location and use of real people as extras.

