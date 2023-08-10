The new horror movie Stephen King is calling a “throat-ripping good time”









The horror writer and filmmaker Stephen King is the first to praise a new movie in the genre, coming out in support of the latest André Øvredal film The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Helmed by André Øvredal, the Norwegian filmmaker behind such previous hits as Troll Hunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the new movie is being described as Alien meets Dracula. Based on one chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel, the movie tells the story of a cre sailing from Carpathia to England who discover they are carrying some mysterious and highly dangerous cargo.

Taking to Twitter, King wrote about the new film: “I was doubtful about The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but it’s a throat-ripping good time. It reminded me of the best of the Hammer movies from the 60s and 70s”.

Penned by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz from a screen story by Bragi F. Schut, the new movie features the likes of Corey Hawkins, David Dastmalchian, Liam Cunningham and Aisling Franciosi, who previously took the lead in Jennifer Kent’s Nightingale.

